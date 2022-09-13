Mishawaka woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman is facing multiple charges, including criminal confinement and battery, after allegedly holding a man hostage and beating him.

Officers responded to the 500 block of 4th Street on Sept. 7 and found a 61-year-old man naked, beaten, and wearing a ball-gag.

The man told officers he received alarming text messages at 2 a.m. from 28-year-old Mariah Conn-Wilhelm. He feared for her safety and the safety of her 5-month-old son, so he went over to her apartment.

When he arrived, Conn-Wilhelm became angry and began striking the man with a frying pan. Conn-Wilhelm then contacted a friend of hers, identified as Shannon, who came to the apartment.

The two proceeded to tie the man up in a rope, chain, and hand restraints and forced a ball gag in his mouth. According to the probable cause affidavit, the two beat the man for a few hours with multiple objects. They then held a gun to his head and ordered him to sell one of his properties and give the money to them.

The man was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house the next day after Conn-Wilhelm left her apartment. He was taken to the hospital with several broken bones.

Officers searched Conn-Wilhelm’s apartment and found a white rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Conn-Wilhelm is due in court Sept. 27.

