Medical Moment: The minimally-invasive bunionectomy

(WNDU) - The average American takes approximately 4,000 through 6,000 thousand steps a day.

In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they turn 50!

So, it’s not surprising that 1 in 3 people will experience the pain of a bunion.

“They can be worsened by high heels,” explained David Garras, an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopedic Consultants. “The strongest factor for developing a bunion is usually genetics.”

Kathleene Faragai-Moke has had them since she was 10-years-old. When she became a high school math teacher, the pain became unbearable.

“It was a shooting pain, even like, if I was just standing still, I didn’t have to be walking,” Faragoi-Moke explained.

The traditional way most doctors correct bunions is through open surgery that can be painful with a long recovery time. But now, some orthopedic surgeons are using a minimally-invasive bunionectomy.

“What she ended up having is a bunionectomy done through about 4 or 5 small little poke hole incisions,” Dr. Garras said.

Through those holes, Dr. David Garras was able to cut the bone using a small burr. Surgery time is the same for both, but with the minimally-invasive procedure, incisions are smaller, there’s less soft tissue damage, less bleeding, less scarring, less swelling, less pain.

“I would say by the second week, I was walking on my heel,” Faragoi-Moke said.

This is Kathleen’s before-and-after photos. It worked so well, a few months later, she had the other foot done:

The minimally-invasive bunionectomy. (WNDU)

“Changed my life,” Faragoi-Moke said. “I never have pain in my feet. I wear sandals again. I don’t have to wear wide shoes anymore. It was great.”

There are many different treatments for bunions and some you can do without seeing a doctor.

For example, you can buy bunion pads which can cushion the area of the bunion and help ease the pain, medical tape also helps keep the foot in correct position and can help ease the pain.

Switching shoes with wider and deep toe boxes can help take pressure off your toes and relieve some of that pain and even orthotics can help control the alignment issues that can be a contributing factor to bunion formation.

A spacer that is put between the big toe and second toe can help some people find some relief as well since it works like a splint and helps keep the toe straight. For more severe cases, steroid injections can reduce pain and swelling but can also damage the toe and foot if used too often or the injection goes right into the joint. If none of these options work, getting a bunionectomy can help people who have severe pain when walking or wearing comfortable shoes and cannot find any relief.

There are some risks to having this surgery with stiffness, numbness, swelling and even delayed healing and infection.

