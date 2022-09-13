Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors.

Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, but in a written news release the organization states that Whole Woman’s Health offers abortion medication by mail in Illinois and four other states, and that abortion seekers can get care in those states via telemedicine up to 11-weeks.

The organization also runs a wayfinder program that can cover all or part of the travel costs of abortion seekers.

“I’m glad to hear that they are staying open, they are one of the trusted providers,” said Beth White, President and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

White works with 13 rape crisis centers in Indiana including the Family Justice Center in South Bend. She says the new law is creating chaos and confusion.

While the measure allows rape and incest victims to get abortions, that’s limited to the first ten weeks of a pregnancy, and future abortions are also required to be performed in a hospital, or at a hospital owned clinic.

“Ten weeks is a very short period of time for the person who might be experiencing unintended pregnancy to know they’ve become pregnant, process the trauma of the sexual violence, and then seek abortion care,” White explained. “In addition, hospital only abortion care is a very significant barrier.”

White says she does not yet know which hospitals in Indiana will opt out of providing abortion services.

“What we know is a person that is past ten weeks, has been the victim of rape or incest, has no remedy in Indiana so we are gathering information about abortion friendly states around us. We know Illinois is still an abortion friendly state, and now Michigan at this point.”

A hearing has been set for Monday of next week on one of two lawsuits that challenge the constitutionality of the new abortion rules.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

South Bend Cubs get ready for playoffs.
South Bend Cubs get ready for playoffs
The DNR is asking hunters to report birds displaying symptoms of the virus.
Indiana DNR advises waterfowl hunters of possible bird flu surge
Lt. Gov. visits Plymouth to discuss strengthening rural communities.
Lt. Gov. visits Plymouth to discuss strengthening rural communities
Indiana women's care providers prepare for abortion ban.
Indiana women's care providers prepare for abortion ban