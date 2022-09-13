Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors.

Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.

A news conference is scheduled for Wednesday, but in a written news release the organization states that Whole Woman’s Health offers abortion medication by mail in Illinois and four other states, and that abortion seekers can get care in those states via telemedicine up to 11-weeks.

The organization also runs a wayfinder program that can cover all or part of the travel costs of abortion seekers.

“I’m glad to hear that they are staying open, they are one of the trusted providers,” said Beth White, President and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

White works with 13 rape crisis centers in Indiana including the Family Justice Center in South Bend. She says the new law is creating chaos and confusion.

While the measure allows rape and incest victims to get abortions, that’s limited to the first ten weeks of a pregnancy, and future abortions are also required to be performed in a hospital, or at a hospital owned clinic.

“Ten weeks is a very short period of time for the person who might be experiencing unintended pregnancy to know they’ve become pregnant, process the trauma of the sexual violence, and then seek abortion care,” White explained. “In addition, hospital only abortion care is a very significant barrier.”

White says she does not yet know which hospitals in Indiana will opt out of providing abortion services.

“What we know is a person that is past ten weeks, has been the victim of rape or incest, has no remedy in Indiana so we are gathering information about abortion friendly states around us. We know Illinois is still an abortion friendly state, and now Michigan at this point.”

A hearing has been set for Monday of next week on one of two lawsuits that challenge the constitutionality of the new abortion rules.

