First Alert Forecast: Few Showers, Clearing Out This Afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog through the morning. Low and changing visibilities are likely. Give yourself some extra time before heading out the door, drive slowly and safely! Once the fog begins to clear there will be a few scattered showers possible right through the middle of the day. Some showers will be possible through 3 or 4pm under mostly cloudy skies. Then as the night goes on things will clear out. Clouds begin to break with a light breeze. Highs will get into the middle 70s by the afternoon. High of 72 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cool and calm through the evening with temperatures dropping back down through the 60s and into the lower 50s. Some patchy fog will likely begin to develop during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Some low and changing visibilities could be possible during the early morning. Low of 54 degrees. Winds Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy areas of fog are possible during the morning. It will be cool and calm to start the day. As the sunshine comes up, we will see a lot of it. Just some high clouds develop during the afternoon. Otherwise, we will be sunny and turning warmer. High of 80 degrees. Winds Calm.

THURSDAY: Another calm and cool morning. Temperatures will rise back into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A great end to the week, but the humidity will increase a bit. High of 83 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine will continue to warm things up through the end of the week. The temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 80s by the weekend with elevated humidity as well. The sunshine remains with really no chance of rain until early next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 12th, 2022

Monday’s High: 61

Monday’s Low: 52

Precipitation: 0.12″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.