Body recovered from Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, several 911 calls reported a man had walked into the lake at the south end of West Canal Street at around 9:30 a.m. His body was recovered shortly after 11 a.m.

One witness says she heard him “raging” before removing some of his clothes and sitting on the seawall.

Police have not released the man’s identity. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.