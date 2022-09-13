Big breakfast helps curb appetite, but has no effect on weight loss, study finds

A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no...
A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no effect on weight loss.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Did you enjoy a big breakfast today?

A new study from the University of Aberdeen shows having a hearty breakfast can help curb hunger cravings throughout the day.

However, researchers found big breakfasts doesn’t help people lose weight.

The study looked at 30 people who had big breakfasts for four weeks and then big dinners for another four weeks.

Researchers found no difference in weight loss between the two, but participants reported being less hungry throughout the day after having a hearty meal at the beginning of the day.

This could be a big help for anyone working on overall appetite control.

It is important to note the participants were provided their meals, so the study does not account for whether they would have chosen to eat less or more during each phase of the research.

For more details, check out the study in the journal “Cell Metabolism.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

Police say 37-year-old Dwand Carter faces two counts of open murder, one count of felon in...
Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and...
Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide
FILE -- Swiss-French director Jean-Luc Godard during the award ceremony of the 'Grand Prix...
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen’s coffin leaves her beloved Scotland for London