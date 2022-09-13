Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man has been found guilty in a double homicide.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial.

Police say Carter shot and killed two people last Christmas Eve outside of his home on Buss Street in Benton Harbor.

One of the victims was Ayria McDowell, 37, who was Carter’s estranged girlfriend. The other victim was Kevin Hill Sr., 38.

Carter’s sentencing is set for Nov. 23, but it’s just a formality. For an adult in Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Carter’s lawyer, John Beason, said he will appeal the conviction.

