Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man has been found guilty in a double homicide.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial.

Police say Carter shot and killed two people last Christmas Eve outside of his home on Buss Street in Benton Harbor.

One of the victims was Ayria McDowell, 37, who was Carter’s estranged girlfriend. The other victim was Kevin Hill Sr., 38.

Carter’s sentencing is set for Nov. 23, but it’s just a formality. For an adult in Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Carter’s lawyer, John Beason, said he will appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger.
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury
27-year-old Stone Alexander Lewis of South Bend is a suspect for attempted murder in an...
South Bend man arraigned in Cass County stabbing
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and...
Benton Harbor man found guilty in double homicide
Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: Flu shots, B12 vitamins, scoliosis
Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022
It happened at the intersection of Beckley Street and Main Street.
No injuries reported in rollover crash in Granger