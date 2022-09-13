Another teen charged in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A second teen is now formally facing charges in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., in South Bend back in March.

A delinquency petition has been filed against a 16-year-old who is currently detained at the Juvenile Justice Center for felony murder and attempted robbery.

Prosecutors are also requesting he be tried as an adult. The teen will be in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, another 16-year-old, identified as Rafael Diaz-Garcia, was charged last week and is being charged as an adult.

Police found Parker suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

