What’s not working for Notre Dame?

Execution vs. Inexperience
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a tough weekend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling to 0-2 to start the season and losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner for the season due to an injury.

So, where does Notre Dame go from here?

Head Coach Marcus Freeman said once again during a press conference Monday the theme was a lack of execution. Tyler Buchner threw two interceptions, including a pick six before his injury, and the offense were held scoreless in two separate quarters.

Freeman was asked if Notre Dame’s issue is lack of execution or lack of experience.

“I think the inexperience leads to a lack of execution, and I can go down a list of things that really (asks) what does a lack of execution mean?” Freeman said. “Maybe it’s a missed point. It might be, maybe, ‘hey, he didn’t get the check, he didn’t get the signal, he’s not running his route to the exact precise depth that he’s supposed to be running it.’ Maybe the offensive line, the helmet placement isn’t exactly where it needs to be, so he gets beat.

“I can go on and on about what a lack of execution means, but I think it correlates to a lack of experience,” Freeman added. “We can’t use that as an excuse. Nobody cares. Nobody cares that we’re inexperienced. Nobody cares that we have guys that haven’t played a bunch of football. The expectation is to go out, do your job, execute, and win.”

Notre Dame looks to pick up its first win of the season this upcoming Saturday against Cal. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

