VEHICLE STRIKES PEDESTRIAN FOLLOWING ND FOOTBALL GAME
TAKEN TO HOSPITAL IN SERIOUS CONDITION
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near Eddy and Corby street last night.
Police tell us it appears that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.
He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
The driver is cooperating.
