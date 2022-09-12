VEHICLE STRIKES PEDESTRIAN FOLLOWING ND FOOTBALL GAME

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL IN SERIOUS CONDITION
A pedestrian was struck following Saturday's Notre Dame football game.
A pedestrian was struck following Saturday's Notre Dame football game.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near Eddy and Corby street last night.

Police tell us it appears that the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver is cooperating.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana
One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway.
One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

Latest News

Michiana marchers walk to remember
Michiana marchers walk to remember
SJHS marks 9-11
SJHS marks 9-11
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This group walked 21 miles from the Martin’s on Ireland Rd. all the way to St. Patrick’s Park.
March to the Memorial honoring those lost on 9/11