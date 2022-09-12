Two arrested after overnight chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested following two separate pursuits overnight in South Bend.

The first began just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. A South Bend Police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near the Cooper Bridge. The officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, leading to a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately led to Chapin Street and Washington Street, where another officer had deployed stop sticks. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and came to a stop a few blocks west of the intersection.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Trevonn Austin, ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended. Austin was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Trevonn Austin (St. Joseph County Jail)

Less than an hour later, another South Bend Police officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on W. LaSalle Avenue.

The officer later saw the vehicle disregarding a red light at Lincoln Way West and William Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel toward Allen Street.

A brief pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The driver then ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended with assistance from a K9.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jesstin Lottie, was arrested on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jesstin Lottie (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.