Two arrested after overnight chases in South Bend

Trevonn Austin and Jesstin Lottie
Trevonn Austin and Jesstin Lottie(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested following two separate pursuits overnight in South Bend.

The first began just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. A South Bend Police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near the Cooper Bridge. The officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, leading to a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately led to Chapin Street and Washington Street, where another officer had deployed stop sticks. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and came to a stop a few blocks west of the intersection.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Trevonn Austin, ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended. Austin was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Trevonn Austin
Trevonn Austin(St. Joseph County Jail)

Less than an hour later, another South Bend Police officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on W. LaSalle Avenue.

The officer later saw the vehicle disregarding a red light at Lincoln Way West and William Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel toward Allen Street.

A brief pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The driver then ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended with assistance from a K9.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jesstin Lottie, was arrested on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jesstin Lottie
Jesstin Lottie(St. Joseph County Jail)

