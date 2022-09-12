Two arrested after overnight chases in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested following two separate pursuits overnight in South Bend.
The first began just after 11 p.m. on Sunday. A South Bend Police officer was on patrol when he saw a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction near the Cooper Bridge. The officer then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop, leading to a brief pursuit.
The pursuit ultimately led to Chapin Street and Washington Street, where another officer had deployed stop sticks. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and came to a stop a few blocks west of the intersection.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Trevonn Austin, ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended. Austin was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.
Less than an hour later, another South Bend Police officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on W. LaSalle Avenue.
The officer later saw the vehicle disregarding a red light at Lincoln Way West and William Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel toward Allen Street.
A brief pursuit ensued and ultimately ended in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The driver then ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended with assistance from a K9.
The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jesstin Lottie, was arrested on several charges, including resisting law enforcement, and was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.
