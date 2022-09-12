Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side.

South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a man inside the home harmed a woman who was also in the home.

Officers made entry and led the woman and a child, whose age was unspecified, out to safety. The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries. The child was not injured.

The man then barricaded himself with firearms upstairs.

South Bend Police Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene to begin communicating with the man. Because he was armed and a violent felony had occurred, the South Bend Police SWAT team also responded.

The man eventually began to communicate with Crisis Negotiators and was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

He was not hurt, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

