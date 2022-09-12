St. Joseph Health System honors fallen 9/11 heroes

The names of those who died on 9/11 were presented on screens resembling the buildings at St. Joseph Health System's September 11 tribute.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System held a 9/11 Tribute this morning in Mishawaka.

Two minutes of silence were observed, one minute for each tower.

“Today, in remembrance of 9/11, all those who passed, and ten years since St. Joseph Health Systems brought a piece of the 9/11 Memorial here for all of us to cherish and remember those that we loved and lost,” said Samuel Alameda,1st Sergeant, United States Marine Core, Retired.

Standing in the memorial is a piece from one of the trade center buildings, a chilling reminder of the devastation that happened that day 21 years ago.

“There were many firefighters, police officers, and military members who ran inside, helping people evacuate,” said Alameda. “And after the towers came down, even members from here, from the reserve center, drove to New York City to help. So, there were people from all over rushing to help and try to save lives as much as they could.”

Alameda presented a floral tribute during the memorial ceremony.

His cousin, Emilio “Pete” Ortiz, worked in Tower 1 and sadly lost his life during the attack.

“It’s important because of how we came together as a nation, as a world,” said Alameda. “The entire world came together as everybody was affected by it, not just us. So, this gives us hope. It is our hope that we can come together as a nation, as a world, for something better.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter.
Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Latest News

The Kosciusko County American Legion honors the heroes of 9/11 with a 21-gun salute.
Freedom isn’t free; Kosciusko County remembers 9/11
a
Kosciusko County 9/11 Tribute
a
St. Joseph Health System 9/11
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast