St. Joseph Health System honors fallen 9/11 heroes

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System held a 9/11 Tribute this morning in Mishawaka.

Two minutes of silence were observed, one minute for each tower.

“Today, in remembrance of 9/11, all those who passed, and ten years since St. Joseph Health Systems brought a piece of the 9/11 Memorial here for all of us to cherish and remember those that we loved and lost,” said Samuel Alameda,1st Sergeant, United States Marine Core, Retired.

Standing in the memorial is a piece from one of the trade center buildings, a chilling reminder of the devastation that happened that day 21 years ago.

“There were many firefighters, police officers, and military members who ran inside, helping people evacuate,” said Alameda. “And after the towers came down, even members from here, from the reserve center, drove to New York City to help. So, there were people from all over rushing to help and try to save lives as much as they could.”

Alameda presented a floral tribute during the memorial ceremony.

His cousin, Emilio “Pete” Ortiz, worked in Tower 1 and sadly lost his life during the attack.

“It’s important because of how we came together as a nation, as a world,” said Alameda. “The entire world came together as everybody was affected by it, not just us. So, this gives us hope. It is our hope that we can come together as a nation, as a world, for something better.”

