Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!

Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!

It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.

You can find the other location at Erskine Village Mall off of Ireland Road.

“They said they’re going to be in the Sears in the UP Mall, which is going to be a lot bigger, so they’re going to have a lot more fun stuff to buy and spend all my money on,” said Amanda Morgan, a Spirit Halloween shopper. “I’m a Halloween fan, so if you like Halloween, just go in there and hang out. If I could do it all year, I would.”

The new Spirit Halloween will open it’s doors this Thursday.

