Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!

Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!

It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.

You can find the other location at Erskine Village Mall off of Ireland Road.

“They said they’re going to be in the Sears in the UP Mall, which is going to be a lot bigger, so they’re going to have a lot more fun stuff to buy and spend all my money on,” said Amanda Morgan, a Spirit Halloween shopper. “I’m a Halloween fan, so if you like Halloween, just go in there and hang out. If I could do it all year, I would.”

The new Spirit Halloween will open it’s doors this Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

2022 ‘Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing’ raises money for kids.
2022 Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing raises money for kids
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County.
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County
2022 Directors' Youth Scholarship Golf Outing raises money for kids.
2022 Directors' Youth Scholarship Golf Outing raises money for kids
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall.
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall