South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County.

Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The suspect, a 27-year-old South Bend man, fled the scene prior to officers arriving on scene. Police say the suspect later stole and entered several vehicles while the stabbing investigation was underway.

As multiple law enforcement agencies took reports of stolen vehicles and suspicious behavior, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cass County Jail.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, and assault with a dangerous weapon. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter.
Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Latest News

Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend
A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s...
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend
The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed...
South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing
One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash