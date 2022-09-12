South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County.

Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.

The suspect, a 27-year-old South Bend man, fled the scene prior to officers arriving on scene. Police say the suspect later stole and entered several vehicles while the stabbing investigation was underway.

As multiple law enforcement agencies took reports of stolen vehicles and suspicious behavior, a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Cass County Jail.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile, and assault with a dangerous weapon. His name is being withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

