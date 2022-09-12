One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night.

Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. They headed the area and when they arrived at the area of Main and 5th Street, they discovered the BMW on its roof and engulfed in flames.

Officers say the 33-year-old driver of the BMW had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old passenger in the BMW suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification and further investigation.

If you have any information on this crash, you’re asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s tipline at 269-927- 0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). You can also provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Charter Township Police, and Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.