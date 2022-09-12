One in critical condition after Three Rivers house explosion

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A house explosion is under investigation in Three Rivers, Michigan.

First responders arrived at the 1500 block of Eight Street after 11:40 p.m. Sunday. They found the house wasn’t on fire, but that an explosion happened inside.

There was no one found injured at the scene, but someone showed up at the Three Rivers Emergency Room shortly after the initial call. That person is now in critical condition.

Three Rivers Police Department and Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team are investigating. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Saint Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

