Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall this past Saturday.

According to NBC Sports, Head Coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain to his AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He is expected to have surgery and Freeman projected a four-month recovery timeline.

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne, who replaced Buchner after he was injured on Saturday, will now start for Notre Dame against Cal this upcoming Saturday.

