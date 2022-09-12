Notre Dame QB Buchner out for season with shoulder injury

Drew Pyne to start for Irish against Cal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall this past Saturday.

According to NBC Sports, Head Coach Marcus Freeman said Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain to his AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He is expected to have surgery and Freeman projected a four-month recovery timeline.

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne, who replaced Buchner after he was injured on Saturday, will now start for Notre Dame against Cal this upcoming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach...
Freeman reinstates pregame Mass
16 Sports heard from Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman one last time Thursday...
Freeman anticipates aggressive approach from Irish against Marshall
Marshall preparing, staying calm ahead of big test at Notre Dame