Notre Dame falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame had a streak of 80 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25.
That streak has come to an end, as the Irish are unranked for the first time since 2017 after Saturday’s loss at home to unranked Marshall. The Irish fell all the way out of the poll, despite being the eighth-ranked team in the country.
Georgia is the new No. 1 team in the country after former No. 1 Alabama squeaked out a last-minute win over Texas.
Alabama slid down to No. 2, while Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson round out the top five, respectively.
Meanwhile, Kentucky jumped up 11 spots to No. 9 after upsetting Florida in “The Swamp.” Arkansas also made a big jump into the top 10.
The full AP Top 25 is listed below:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami (FL)
- Utah
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
