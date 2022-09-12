Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.

Spicker then collided with a van headed south on U.S. 421. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the van, along with two of her passengers, were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Toxicology test results are pending. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

