Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and Shaeleigh Zeiger.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street.

“It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers

That is where they found 31-year-old Brandon Smith and 22-year-old ShaeLeigh Zeiger shot and killed.

“What we know is that ShaeLeigh was out with some friends earlier in the evening at a few establishments here in the South Bend area and then ultimately met up with Brandon at a gas station on South Michigan Street. As they were traveling, they ended up in that 2200 block. So, right there at Franklin and Ewing when they both were shot and killed,” continues Lt. Miller.

Right now, police say a suspect has been identified, but they still need your help.

“Even though we maybe know who is responsible for pulling the trigger, we have to be able to answer the questions as to what led up to that very instant. Whether it is justified or whether or not there was something that was building up, we have to be able to answer all of these kinds of questions before we are able to take a case and present it to the prosecutor’s office. So, we have to have a very clear picture of what transpired,” explains Lt. Miller.

If you were at Antonio’s Bar that night or even in that area and saw anything, police want to hear from you. It doesn’t matter how big or how small the information is.

“We know there was quite a few people there. However, a lot of people left before the first responders could get there and so trying to identify maybe who was there, that even as you were leaving. Maybe there is something that you saw that could be the missing puzzle pieces that we need for this particular case,” says Lt. Miller.

If you have any information, there are several ways to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. Remember, you are always 100 percent anonymous.

“If you were in the area that night, I beg you to please consider coming forward. We have to work together on these cases,” says Lt. Miller.

Don’t forget, if your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

You can call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

