Medical Moment: A new therapy for veterans struggling with PTSD.

(WNDU) - Nearly 500,000 American veterans suffered post-traumatic stress brought-on by the war on terror.

Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, was also more frequently diagnosed in veterans serving in post-9/11 conflicts.

TBI’s occur when a sudden trauma causes damage to the brain. TBI can result when the head suddenly and violently hits an object, or when an object pierces the skull and enters brain tissue. There were over 64,000 TBI-related deaths in the United States in 2020.

That’s about 176 TBI-related deaths every day.

Research shows that falls lead to nearly half of the TBI-related hospitalizations, firearm-related suicide is the most common cause of TBI-related deaths in the United States, motor vehicle crashes and assaults are other common ways a person may get a TBI.

Moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries can include any of the signs and symptoms of mild injury may appear within the first hours to days after a head injury. Some physical symptoms include loss of consciousness from several minutes to hours, persistent headache or headache that worsens, dilation of one or both pupils of the eyes, and/or clear fluids draining from the nose or ears.

But now, a new non-drug therapy addresses veterans struggling with headaches caused by both.

Memory loss and headaches have plagued Army Veteran Michael Gatter 18 years after three traumatic brain injuries during deployment in Iraq.

“Somebody had taken an explosive satchel and threw it on top of the vehicle, and it detonated,” Gatter recalled.

Then, Michael’s military vehicle swerved to avoid a runaway truck, rolled over, suspending him in mid-air.

“I unbuckled my harness and when I unbuckled, it came head-first down on the driver’s hatch,” Gatter continued.

And strike three, a tank hatch knocked Michael in the head. Those three incidents triggered 20 years of debilitating headaches and memory loss. That is until Michael participated in a groundbreaking cognitive behavioral study conducted by UT Health San Antonio.

It’s called cognitive behavioral therapy for headache, or CBTH. The researchers modified psychotherapy treatment traditionally used for migraine sufferers.

“Not only did we see better headache outcomes from this headache treatment, which was sort of expected, we showed PTSD improvements that were comparable to a gold standard PTSD treatment,” said Dr. Don McGeary, PhD.

During therapy, trained clinical psychologists taught vets to prevent their headache triggers, manage stress, and re-engage in daily activities.

“It really helps them cope better,” Dr. McGeary explained.

“My mission is helping my veteran community,” Gatter said. “What I like to do is everything I learn, I pass on.”

A therapeutic method for harnessing the body’s immune system to protect against brain damage was published in May by researchers from the Babraham Institute’s Immunology research program.

The collaboration between Professor Adrian Liston of Babraham Institute in England and Professor Matthew Holt of University of Porto produced a targeted delivery system for boosting the numbers of specialized anti-inflammatory immune cells specifically within the brain to restrict brain inflammation and damage. Their brain-specific delivery system protected against brain cell death following brain injury, stroke and in a model of multiple sclerosis

