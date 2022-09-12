Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No suspects have been named at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting or know any possible suspects involved in it, you’re asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety’s tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). You can also provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Charter Township Police, St Joe DPS, and Michigan State Police.

