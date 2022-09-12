Lanes closing on portion of Western Avenue in South Bend Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of Western Avenue will close Tuesday.

The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. NIPSCO will be performing maintenance work on a gas line.

Eastbound lanes are expected to reopen Thursday, Sept. 15, but westbound lanes will be closed until Oct. 5.

Detour routes will be Sample Street via Mayflower Road or Chapin Street.

Access will be maintained to all businesses in the impacted areas.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.