Freedom isn’t free; Kosciusko County remembers 9/11

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County held their 911 memorial tribute at the American Legion to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.

The Kosciusko County 9/11 Committee was formed the year after 9/11 and has continued to honor the memory of fallen heroes.

“When you watch the videos of 9/11, the thing that always sticks in my mind is when you see the faces of those firefighters, and they’re looking up knowing they are going in that building,” said Kosciusko County 9/11 Committee Member Ken Locke. “They have no idea they are going to die. They have no idea. But you can see the determination on their face to go and serve, to get people out of that building. I don’t know what else heroism is. That’s heroism.”

Anyone alive to see that day remembers where they were when they learned what happened in New York City.

“I looked at the tv just about the time the second plane hit the second tower,” said retired Warsaw police officer Mike Cox. “And as part of my police duties, I studied gangs and terrorism and things like that, and I told her it’s al Qaeda. Unfortunately, I was right.”

The suffering caused by the terrorist attack on 9/11/01 continues long after the wreckage was cleared.

“My heart goes out to the more than 4,000 that have died since 9/11 from the disease, the injuries, and suicides that were caused by 9/11,” said Cox. “And I would tell them the say thing they’re heroes that we will not let your memory be in vain.”

Ken Locke wants to remind people that freedom has a price and that the brave heroes on 9/11 paid the ultimate price in service to all Americans.

“We always want to tell people that freedom isn’t free,” said Locke. “We need to understand that number one on September 11 and then the aftermath of when we sent armed forces, you know to fight terrorism, freedom isn’t free.”

