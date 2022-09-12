Former South Bend police officer sentenced to probation in child seduction case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend police officer was sentenced to probation for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

In July, Timothy Barber pleaded guilty to a charge of child seduction as part of a plea agreement which caps any sentence at 4 years.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a 4-year suspended sentence. This means no jail time, but he will be on probation for 4 years. Barber must report for probation within Elkhart County and St. Joseph County, though he is also allowed to travel to Lagrange and Nobel counties for work.

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old. (St. Joseph County Jail)

Barber will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Court documents say Barber had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

The St. Joe County Prosecutor’s Office said the agreement was reached after consulting with the victim and her family.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.