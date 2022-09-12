Former South Bend police officer sentenced to probation in child seduction case

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former South Bend police officer was sentenced to probation for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

In July, Timothy Barber pleaded guilty to a charge of child seduction as part of a plea agreement which caps any sentence at 4 years.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a 4-year suspended sentence. This means no jail time, but he will be on probation for 4 years. Barber must report for probation within Elkhart County and St. Joseph County, though he is also allowed to travel to Lagrange and Nobel counties for work.

A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate...
A South Bend police officer has been charged after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.(St. Joseph County Jail)

Barber will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Court documents say Barber had sexual relations with the victim and repeatedly showed up to her job and exposed himself.

The St. Joe County Prosecutor’s Office said the agreement was reached after consulting with the victim and her family.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Vehicle strikes pedestrian after Notre Dame football game
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend

Latest News

First Alert Amoosh
First Alert Amoosh
Medical Moment: A new therapy for veterans struggling with PTSD.
Medical Moment: A new therapy for veterans struggling with PTSD
2022 ‘Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing’ raises money for kids.
2022 Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing raises money for kids
Spirit Halloween opens new location in old Sears at UP Mall.
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County.
FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County