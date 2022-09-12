First Alert Forecast: Much Cooler with Scattered Showers Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Starting off very cool and breezy. Mostly cloudy skies will be around during the morning with a few sprinkles. By the late morning and early afternoon scattered showers will begin to move back in from the west. There showers will be around all afternoon and into the evening. Along with the showers, the temperatures remain much below average. Highs in the lower 60s during the afternoon. A little preview of fall in Michiana. High of 63 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers early and then mostly cloudy, cool and breezy overnight. There will be a break in the showers before the morning when more scattered showers will be likely. Staying cool overnight. Low of 52 degrees. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool again on Tuesday morning. There will be some scattered showers continuing to be possible through the morning and into around the lunch hour. After lunch and through the afternoon things will dry out and the sunshine will begin to come out. Still staying breezy as the storm system pulls off to the east. A bit warmer. High of 72 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be back above average through the afternoon. Back to near 80 degrees with a breeze out of the west or southwest. Turning warmer through the end of the week. High of 80 degrees. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The sunshine will continue to warm things up through the end of the week. The temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 80s by the weekend with elevated humidity as well. The sunshine remains with really no chance of rain until early next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, September 11th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 72

Sunday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.71″

