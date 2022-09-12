FCC launches wireless emergency test system in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County joined communities across the U.S. testing the wireless emergency alert system on Monday.

Those include systems like amber alerts and storm warnings that pop-up on your smartphone. The goal is to improve the system’s effectiveness with location-based alerts.

It’s all part of an effort to keep the community safe.

These tests are happening Monday and Tuesday, depending on your location.

“If somebody goes and they turn off the alert because they’re annoyed by it, then they’re not going to get real life emergency information in the time they need it and that could put them in danger,” explained Capt. Rockey Adams, Emergency Management Coordinator for Berrien County.

So if you have a smartphone or other device that gets these alerts, you can expect to see a test come up sometime soon.

