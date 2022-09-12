The Art Depot opens inside Elkhart High School

Elkhart Art Depot opens
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is unveiling a brand new after-school youth center.

It’s called ‘The Art Depot,’ and it’s located inside Elkhart High School.

The space was designed and renovated by students.

It offers an Art Café, an Art Shop with items for sale that were made by students. There’s also a student lounge, art studios, and a Splat Cave where students can create splat art.

The Art Depot serves as a haven for students, where they can relax and get their homework done. They even get a free meal every night.

“We have the fourth highest teenage homeless rate in the state of Indiana,” said Beth Stokes from the Art Depot. “We have a lot of couch surfers, kids that go from friend’s house to friends house. We have a lot of kids that go home to nobody there, go home to no supper provided. So, anybody can come here and hang out with us.”

The Art Depot is hosting a grand opening celebration on September 19th from 6 – 9 p.m.

There will be live music, free food, games, and activities. All are welcome to attend.

To learn more about The Art Depot, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Art Cafe & Art Shop
Splat Cave inside the Art Depot

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter.
Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Much Cooler with Scattered Showers Monday
House explosion under investigation in Three Rivers.
One in critical condition after Three Rivers house explosion
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend