The Art Depot opens inside Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is unveiling a brand new after-school youth center.

It’s called ‘The Art Depot,’ and it’s located inside Elkhart High School.

The space was designed and renovated by students.

It offers an Art Café, an Art Shop with items for sale that were made by students. There’s also a student lounge, art studios, and a Splat Cave where students can create splat art.

The Art Depot serves as a haven for students, where they can relax and get their homework done. They even get a free meal every night.

“We have the fourth highest teenage homeless rate in the state of Indiana,” said Beth Stokes from the Art Depot. “We have a lot of couch surfers, kids that go from friend’s house to friends house. We have a lot of kids that go home to nobody there, go home to no supper provided. So, anybody can come here and hang out with us.”

The Art Depot is hosting a grand opening celebration on September 19th from 6 – 9 p.m.

There will be live music, free food, games, and activities. All are welcome to attend.

To learn more about The Art Depot, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Art Cafe & Art Shop

Splat Cave inside the Art Depot

