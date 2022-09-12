2nd Chance Pet: Tyson

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tyson!

Tyson is 8 months old. He is deaf, so he is working on some sign language skills. He’s been at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County for most of his life, but he’s looking for a forever home!

If you want to adopt Tyson or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

