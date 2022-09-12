2022 Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing raises money for kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The rain didn’t stop golfers from going out to raise money for kids.

The annual “Directors’ Youth Scholarship Golf Outing” once again raised money for kids in South Bend.

This year’s event had 14 teams and 6 corporate sponsors. The goal?

To raise between $20,000 and $25,000.

“It’s helping kids broaden their scope,” said Amy Roush, SBVPA Development Director. “Being able to give kids the opportunity to explore new things that they may not be able to afford on their own. Get them out of the three block area they live, go to school.”

It helps pay for mentoring programs, youth camps, and many other events.

If you’d like to help out, simply click here.

