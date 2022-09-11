Sunday Morning Spotlight: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

16 News Now (6 p.m. Sunday) - WNDU VOD
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One of the brothers from the local Phi Beta Sigma chapter stopped by the studio to chat with Jack Springgate during this week’s Sunday Morning Spotlight.

Armar’rae Hill is the Regional Director of Publicity for Phi Beta Sigma. He talked about all the ways their fraternity is making an impact here in South Bend, from their Sleepout for the Homeless to their upcoming Blue and White Ball happening on New Year’s Eve.

Hill says the group focuses on three main principles, brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Their upcoming gala combines those three principles as they try to help kids pay for their tuition.

“We get together, and that’s for fundraising for scholarships for those who are really wanting to go to school and we help finance their dream,” Hill said.

For more info on that event, you can follow this link.

