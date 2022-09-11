March to the Memorial honoring those lost on 9/11

This group walked 21 miles from the Martin’s on Ireland Rd. all the way to St. Patrick’s Park.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in South Bend crossed the whole town dawning American flags to honor those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11.

They made rest stops at South Bend fire departments they passed along the way.

The march to the memorial has been gaining momentum in South Bend for the past few years.

The lead organizer says these efforts will make sure that anyone who sees them walking today will never forget the sacrifices that so many made for our country.

“People get busy with their lives, so we try to serve as an instant reminder visually that it’s 9/11. We get asked every year why we’re walking, and that’s exactly why we’re walking,” said March to the Memorial organizer Bob Lyons.

Lyons said he hopes next year’s march can be even bigger, and maybe even get into the triple digits.

