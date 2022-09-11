Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Fightin’ Irish dropped the home opener to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday Afternoon.

Even though the game didn’t go as fans thought it would, that didn’t stop people from having fun and coming together to cheer on the Irish.

Notre Dame fans were out in droves to tailgate before the game, but despite the final score, they still made the most of the nice weather after the tough loss.

“We come here every year because my mom and her siblings grew up coming here with their dad, so they wanted to keep the tradition going with us, so we like to come every year to a game or two if we can,” said Irish fan Gabby Dewindt.

Some fans were expecting a big win and are feeling a little disappointed.

“Well, it was rough,” said Irish fan Ron Manbu. “I mean, you kept expecting Notre Dame to get it going, and they had trouble running the ball, and the turnovers really hurt them. You have to credit Marshall. They just played better and deserved to win.

Others fans are still hopeful for a winning season.

“I think they’re growing,” said Irish fan Kris Fuller. “It’s a season that, hey, we’re going to get better, and as we progress, Clemson is going to be a big one. So, we just got to play a good game.”

“I think there are just some kinks we have to work out, so I think there’s nowhere to go but up,” said Notre Dame student Kelsey Casella

But regardless of the score, some fans want to let the team know that the Irish Faithful will always come out and cheer for the Blue and Gold.

“It’s definitely a building season, and the Irish fans will stick with them through it, but we hope for better in the future, said Notre Dame student Grace Garcia.”

“You know, we lost, but still go Irish, said Notre Dame student Ashby Whitaker. “We love the Irish. Congrats to Marshall too, but still, go Irish.”

Notre Dame is back at home next week to take on the California Golden Bears.

