First Alert Forecast: First true taste of fall air Monday across Michiana

Highs Monday afternoon will likely stay in the lower to middle 60s with afternoon shower chances. Sunshine returns Tuesday evening along with warmer temperatures.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Expect a taste of true fall air Monday as a low-pressure system brings in cooler “Canadian” air. Dry air in the morning will prevent any rain from falling from the sky across Michiana. A few hit-and-miss light showers will become possible by the afternoon and evening with rain amounts under 0.25″. High: Near 65°. Low: 52°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower or two before we dry out and clear out for the afternoon & evening. High: 72° Low: 54°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a gloomy start to the week sunshine will prevail Wednesday through Saturday. 80-degree high temperatures make a return midweek and linger through the next weekend. Notre Dame football will be another hot one with highs in the middle 80s. Next chance of rain will likely wait until after next weekend as our upper-level pattern begins to strengthen over the area.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish fans dance a jig to the song Rattlin' Bog after the home opener loss to Marshall.
Irish fans react after tough loss to Marshall
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana
One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway.
One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

Latest News

First Alert ND
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny most of Friday; Humidity increases
First Alert Sunshine
First Alert Forecast: Patchy morning fog; Otherwise sunny days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Wednesday morning; Mostly sunny the next few days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Clouds start to break on Tuesday; Warming trend this week