First Alert Forecast: First true taste of fall air Monday across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Expect a taste of true fall air Monday as a low-pressure system brings in cooler “Canadian” air. Dry air in the morning will prevent any rain from falling from the sky across Michiana. A few hit-and-miss light showers will become possible by the afternoon and evening with rain amounts under 0.25″. High: Near 65°. Low: 52°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower or two before we dry out and clear out for the afternoon & evening. High: 72° Low: 54°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a gloomy start to the week sunshine will prevail Wednesday through Saturday. 80-degree high temperatures make a return midweek and linger through the next weekend. Notre Dame football will be another hot one with highs in the middle 80s. Next chance of rain will likely wait until after next weekend as our upper-level pattern begins to strengthen over the area.

