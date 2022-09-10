Pet Vet: Eastern Equine Encephalitis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mosquito-borne illnesses come in many forms, and one that causes encephalitis, a neurologic condition, has just been identified here in Michiana.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis was diagnosed in a horse in St. Joseph County, Michigan this week. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us in the studio with an update on this disease, and the potential threat that it brings.

