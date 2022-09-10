Pet Vet: Eastern Equine Encephalitis

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us in the studio with an update on Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and the potential threat that it brings.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mosquito-borne illnesses come in many forms, and one that causes encephalitis, a neurologic condition, has just been identified here in Michiana.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis was diagnosed in a horse in St. Joseph County, Michigan this week. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined us in the studio with an update on this disease, and the potential threat that it brings.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by sending him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street.
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
Warsaw Car Thefts Update
Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang
17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., died earlier month from an apparent gunshot wound.
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting