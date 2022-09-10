One dead, one injured after two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash on Marcellus Highway on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road on reports of a crash around 2:37 p.m.

According to the initial investigation conducted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, James Dunkleberger was traveling west on Marcellus Highway and crossed the centerline into the east lane. Kenneth Hutchins, 81, was heading east when Dunkleberger’s vehicle collided head-on with Hutchins. Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

Dunkleberger was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hutchins was taken to Kalamazoo Hospital with injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Assisting agencies include: Marcellus Fire Department, Marcellus Ambulance Service, PrideCare Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.

