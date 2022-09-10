Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21.

Marcus Freeman became the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.

Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street.
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
Warsaw Car Thefts Update
Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang
Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana

Latest News

Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach...
Freeman reinstates pregame Mass
16 Sports heard from Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman one last time Thursday...
Freeman anticipates aggressive approach from Irish against Marshall
Marshall preparing, staying calm ahead of big test at Notre Dame
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Marshall at Notre Dame