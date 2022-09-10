First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain Sunday. Taste of fall air Monday

A strengthening low-pressure system will approach Michiana Sunday into Monday bringing widespread rain to the area. General rain amounts will total from 0.25 to 1.00″.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Increasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight hours. Slight chance of a pop-up shower before 1 AM. More numerous showers arrive after 4 AM. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain increasing throughout the day. Pockets of heavy rain are likely at times by late morning through the early evening hours. Most of the area will pick up between a 0.25 to 1.00″+ of rain. A few isolated locations will pick up under 0.25″. High: Nera 75° Low: 57°. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Expect a taste of true fall air Monday as a low-pressure system brings in cooler “Canadian” air. Dry air in the morning will prevent any rain from falling from the sky across Michiana. A few hit-and-miss light showers will become possible by the afternoon and evening with rain amounts under 0.25″. High: 65°. Low: 54°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower or two before we dry out and clear out for the afternoon. High: 72° Low: 56°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a gloomy start to the week sunshine will prevail Wednesday through Saturday. 80-degree high temperatures make a return midweek and linger through the next weekend. Notre Dame football will be another hot one with highs in the middle 80s. Next chance of rain will likely wait until after next weekend as our upper-level pattern begins to strengthen over the area.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street.
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
Warsaw Car Thefts Update
Police link automobile thefts in Kosciusko County to Michiana street gang
17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., died earlier month from an apparent gunshot wound.
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting

Latest News

First Alert ND
First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny most of Friday; Humidity increases
First Alert Sunshine
First Alert Forecast: Patchy morning fog; Otherwise sunny days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Wednesday morning; Mostly sunny the next few days
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Clouds start to break on Tuesday; Warming trend this week