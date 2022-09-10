Countdown to Kickoff: Marshall at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, and our Countdown to Kickoff show will get you ready for everything you need to know ahead of Notre Dame’s home opener against Marshall!

WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch, and 16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders will provide you with all the analysis heading into kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to WNDU at 1:30 p.m. for the show! You can also watch it here.

