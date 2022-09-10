Champions welcomed at 2nd annual United Rosie Games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children hosted it’s second annual United Rosie Games.

Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union, the games were based off of the Olympics and celebrated medically fragile children.

Several game stations were set up and allowed children to play as much as they liked, to their hearts content.

Game stations included nerf blaster, jumbo bowling, off road race, fishing, and more.

The event not only allowed children to play in ways they might not normally get to, but it also gave their care takers the day off.

“It’s really overwhelming just to be able to celebrate them and the families who care for them that are so dedicated. And it really is just a day of celebration, so it is, there’s a lot of emotion and there’s a lot of joy. Happy tears, sad tears, just all kinds of people coming together saying, how do we embrace these champions for the day,” said Tieal Bishop, the CEO at A Rosie Place for Children.

“A Rosie Place for Children is Indiana’s only licensed, not-for-profit, specialty hospital dedicated exclusively to serving the growing number of families with children who are medically fragile.” - A Rosie Place For Children

For more information on how to get your child involved at A Rosie Place for Children or how you can support them, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.