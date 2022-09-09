What to know before you go to the Notre Dame game on Saturday
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re going to the game, heads up!
Here are some general tips and reminders to those attending the game:
- Lots open at 8 a.m.
- Tickets are mobile so be sure to download them on your phone before getting in line.
- If you’re planning on bringing a bag with you it must follow the clear bag policy.
- Large bags that are not see through are prohibited.
- No coolers, backpacks, camera bags or large purses that are not clear.
- The stadium is a cashless venue so make sure to have a debit or credit card.
