What to know before you go to the Notre Dame game on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re going to the game, heads up!

Here are some general tips and reminders to those attending the game:

Lots open at 8 a.m.

Tickets are mobile so be sure to download them on your phone before getting in line.

If you’re planning on bringing a bag with you it must follow the clear bag policy.

Large bags that are not see through are prohibited.

No coolers, backpacks, camera bags or large purses that are not clear.