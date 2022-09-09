What to know before you go to the Notre Dame game on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re going to the game, heads up!

Here are some general tips and reminders to those attending the game:

  • Lots open at 8 a.m.
  • Tickets are mobile so be sure to download them on your phone before getting in line.
  • If you’re planning on bringing a bag with you it must follow the clear bag policy.
  • Large bags that are not see through are prohibited.
  • No coolers, backpacks, camera bags or large purses that are not clear.
  • The stadium is a cashless venue so make sure to have a debit or credit card.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
One injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, formerly the Elkhart County Sheriff
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Latest News

Friday Night Football WNDU
Friday Night Football: Week 4 scores and highlights for teams in Michiana
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Quick
Repairs underway on Sample Street sinkhole.
Repairs underway on Sample Street sinkhole
WNDU's Jack Springgate gives us a first look at the new food at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2022...
New concession items at Notre Dame Stadium