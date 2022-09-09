Tailgate tips ahead of Notre Dame’s first home game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Fighting Irish gear up for their first home game against Marshall on Saturday, you may be planning your tailgate.

We got some ideas from two local chefs on 16 Morning News Now.

Chef Bela Szalay and Chef Kenny Weiss from Weiss’ Gasthaus said it all starts with safety. When it’s hot outside, it’s important to keep your cold foods cold, and the hot foods hot. It can be as simple as filling a tray with ice and putting your cold dishes on top.

And it doesn’t take much to put together a nice tailgate spread.

You can put together bite-sized snacks by using toothpicks. An easy option is summer sausage, tortellini and black olives with pesto

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic burger and brat.

“That’s the ultimate experience,” said Chef Weiss. “I mean, that’s what they’re designed for right? It’s just the ultimate tailgate food.”

And if you don’t feel like bringing your own food to the tailgate on Saturday, Weiss’ Gasthaus will be selling cooking up tailgate food from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday outside of their restaurant.

