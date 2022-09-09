Tailgate tips ahead of Notre Dame’s first home game

Tips on tailgating this football season
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Fighting Irish gear up for their first home game against Marshall on Saturday, you may be planning your tailgate.

We got some ideas from two local chefs on 16 Morning News Now.

Chef Bela Szalay and Chef Kenny Weiss from Weiss’ Gasthaus said it all starts with safety. When it’s hot outside, it’s important to keep your cold foods cold, and the hot foods hot. It can be as simple as filling a tray with ice and putting your cold dishes on top.

And it doesn’t take much to put together a nice tailgate spread.

You can put together bite-sized snacks by using toothpicks. An easy option is summer sausage, tortellini and black olives with pesto

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the classic burger and brat.

“That’s the ultimate experience,” said Chef Weiss. “I mean, that’s what they’re designed for right? It’s just the ultimate tailgate food.”

And if you don’t feel like bringing your own food to the tailgate on Saturday, Weiss’ Gasthaus will be selling cooking up tailgate food from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday outside of their restaurant.

Weiss' Gasthaus gears up for tailgate season
Tailgate tips

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
One injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, formerly the Elkhart County Sheriff
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Latest News

Avoid Sample Street between Olive & Chapin Friday morning.
Apparent water main break causes sinkhole on Sample Street
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Dry for Football, Rain Moves in Late Saturday
Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up...
Northridge looking for first conference win on Friday against NorthWood
Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week.
Coach Freeman anticipates more aggressive offense this week