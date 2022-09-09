Northridge looking for first conference win on Friday against NorthWood

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers.

The Raiders are looking to recreate some of the magic from last season. And while they’ve won just one of their three games so far, their two losses have come to teams who are at the top of their conference.

NorthWood is no different, but Northridge says they’re embracing the challenge and looking forward to their annual matchup with the rival Panthers.

“We’d love to be 3-0, but we’ve played a lot of difficult teams,” says McClain Miller, junior running back. “We’ve played well against those teams. So, we’re seeing a lot of young guys step up, and I think the team is looking pretty good.”

Senior quarterback Qade Carrington agreed.

“Coming off the second week, the first loss of the season, it was definitely tough,” Carrington says. “But we all bounced back and put up a tough fight against Mishawaka. (We) obviously didn’t get the outcome we wanted to, but we’ve still got high hopes. We thought we played well and we’re feeling confident going into NorthWood week.”

Head Coach Chad Eppley believes it will be a good game because he believes his team is starting to hate losing.

“They’ve battled a lot of adversity, and their tenacity the last game was incredible for us,” Eppley says. “We told them people love to win, but you’ve got to start hating to lose. And I think they’ve kind of accomplished that and they’re starting to realize that they really hate to lose. So, I feel like this game is going to be good.”

Kickoff at Northridge is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.