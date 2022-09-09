Niles Scream Park opening for the season Friday night

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!

The gates open for the first time this season at 8 p.m.

The haunted attraction will then be open every Friday and Saturday in September, and then all weekends starting Oct. 7.

This marks the parks 49th consecutive year. It has seven different attractions for you to check out this year.

And the scares are for a good cause, as the park in a non-profit community project. Last year, it raised more than $124,000 for local charities—including money to help fund college scholarships for students across Michiana.

Press Release from Niles Scream Park:

The nationally renowned Niles Scream Park is ready to officially start autumn by scaring the “yell” out of you with seven different haunted attractions. This year marks the 49th consecutive year of their annual fright festival. The gates will squeak open on Friday, September 9th, and be open on the remaining Fridays and Saturdays in September. Beginning on October 7th, the Park will be open all weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). And don’t forget their Black Out event–only on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th.

The Niles Scream Park is not just scary, it is considered by many to be one of the top haunted attractions in the country. Certainly one of the largest, the Niles Scream Park offers 44 acres of blood-curdling fear! Unlike other haunted houses, Niles rebuilds each room of all three interior haunted houses each year to provide you with completely new and unique shows. The professionally designed sets and ingenious scare-tactics led the Niles Scream Park to be recognized by Haunted Attraction Magazine as one of the “Top 31 Must-See Haunted Attractions” nationwide.

For those with the courage to tour all seven attractions, here is the line-up for 2022:

Niles Haunted House – The largest and most popular of our attractions, it has been with us since the beginning! Before you even get to the massive house, you must make your way along a lonely, winding path with shaky bridges over dark ponds, foggy patches through trees and a completely pitch-black maze leading to the dead!

Once you get into the house, there are over 100 different paths through the attraction; it is impossible to see it all with less than seven trips. Each year the rooms, themes, sound effects and scares are changed to provide a fresh show. In 2022, you will experience a variety of your worst nightmares. From decrepit catacombs to the thrills and chills of a living doll house and garden of evil and so much more! We will have your adrenaline gland pumping!

After you’ve made it through the main House, you still have to survive a late 1800′s village as you continue through many more twists and turns!

Sinister Streets of Salem – It’s 1692 and you’re in the heart of Salem, Massachusetts. Unfortunately, you are not in town for simple, leisurely activities such as buying goods in the market or exploring the local treasured landmarks. You’ve been summoned for an inquiry into your practice of witchcraft and therefore must appear in Court before the “Hanging Judge.” Current trials are favoring the guilty to be hanged or burned at the stake, but can you provide enough evidence to clear your name?

The Evil Estate – We often live in this world day-by-day without giving the existence of abnormal beings or events a second thought. Don & Betty Whitlock were paranormal investigators that make a living on helping those who experienced events beyond the scope of a normal, scientific understanding. Throughout their lifetime, the Whitlock’s collected objects from their investigations that are strongly believed to be possessed, dangerous and life-threatening. This collection has made it to their secluded estate for the security and safety of all human life. Due to the recent passing of these legendary investigators, the estate has been left vacant and entry is forbidden until city officials determine the right course of action.

Field of Screams – Considered one of our most popular attractions, even a GPS won’t help you find your way out of this series of outdoor mazes. Finding a way out means venturing through a massive authentic cemetery, a toxic waste facility, a bayou and even the jeepers creepers provided by the ghost town. But once you are there, your problem becomes how to escape! Be sure to grab some comfortable shoes because this is a LONG stroll through the dark and unknown!

Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride – If the other attractions have you tired of running, you can get on board a tractor-drawn wagon and ride the Dark Terror-tory Haunted Hayride. The trail is approximately a mile long and filled with more than 40 sets that will take you on a journey through the legend of King’s County. A mix of humor and scares, the ride is certainly not a typical Fall hayride through the woods.

Hooded – Our most intense horror experience ever is BACK by popular demand! Just when you thought it was over, we’re kicking things up a notch. Each patron is blindfolded and oh yeah, the actors can touch you! Adults 18 and older only. You must sign a waiver. If you bail out of the attraction, you got what you paid for–an experience so intense you couldn’t handle it! No refunds. No chicken out passes. Good luck! Included in the Frightful Nightful Plus Package.

Mini Escape Rooms - The Niles Scream Park has brought the popular escape room concept to their midway. A new twist is “speed escape rooms.” Fast paced and exciting, there will be four, five-minute escape rooms open at the Park.

The midway features several food concessions that provide enough variety to satisfy everyone’s cravings. The Gift Shop will let you shop till you drop for the latest Halloween paraphernalia. Our new photo-op system will provide you with several options of pictures to purchase to commemorate your night.

The Niles Scream Park is a non-profit community project that uses approximately 200 volunteers per night to staff its various attractions. These volunteers represent over 65 Michiana area community and school organizations. Since 1996, more than $2.2 million have been donated to local and nation nonprofit organizations and to the Niles Scream Park funded college scholarships for students at Niles, Brandywine, Dowagiac, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg High Schools.

The Niles Scream Park is located on Mayflower Road, south of Niles-Buchanan Road just off Exit 5 of the US 31 Bypass. More information on prices, times and dates of operation can be obtained by visiting the Niles Scream Park web site at www.haunted.org or calling 269-687-FEAR.

