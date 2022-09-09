Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles.

Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting.

A short time later, they received a report from a local hospital that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room. The victim, who was identified as Raquon Glenn, 26, of Niles, was transferred to another hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at 269-683-0404, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or (574) 288-STOP. You can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.

