New gourmet food options at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame is getting ready for its first home game of the season, and that doesn’t just mean the football team.

Chefs at the stadium have been whipping up some new gourmet menu items to snack on during the game.

Most people will recognize this Indiana favorite. This is their new pork tenderloin sandwich and it comes with all the fixings: including pickles, bacon, jalapeno mustard, and a side of chips.

They’re also serving these ‘Pot ‘o Gold nachos’, their Domer dog that comes with caramelized onions, blue cheese, and bacon, a new pot roast sandwich, and the shamrock pretzel.

If you’re wondering how to juggle cheering for the Irish and managing a meal at the same time, these chefs designed these dishes so fans can do both from their seats.

“They’re definitely chef-inspired menus that are designed for the fan to eat it whether they be in their seat, or--we have quite a bit of items that we would call handhelds that someone can get at the stands and enjoy on the way back to the seat, and it just makes it an easier experience,” said Notre Dame Concessions Executive Chef Travis Johnson.

Some of these foods are called ‘countdown items’ which means they only make a set number of them. So if you want to try the pork tenderloin sandwich, you’ll want to make that one of your first food stops.

