Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial.

Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.

Gulzar told investors that their money would go towards building these stations in Goshen and Plymouth and expected a high rate of return. Through this method, Gulzar was able to gain at least $210,000. No gas stations were ever built; instead, Gulzar used the money for gambling at a casino.

The sentencing is scheduled for December 14.

