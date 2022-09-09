Freeman reinstates pregame mass

By Matt Loch
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans will see a longtime Notre Dame tradition return to gamedays thanks to new head coach Marcus Freeman.

One of the first things he did as head coach was reinstate the gameday mass and the walk from the Basicila of the Sacred Heart to Notre Dame Stadium.

Freeman was baptized into the Catholic church recently, and he talked about the importance of having mass before kickoff.

“You know for me, the mindset really being calm before the storm,” Freeman said. “You can get so riled up before the game and hours before the game, and I didn’t want that. As we move forward, I want to make sure these guys are calm, and part of that is making sure we spend some time in reflection in a mass.

“When the foot hits the ball for kickoff, we’ll be ready to roll,” Freeman added. “But I really want to be able to be at peace and be a little bit calm as we get ready to come into the stadium and embrace this place. And then when it’s kickoff time, we’ll be ready to roll.”

Notre Dame looks to bounce back in its home opener on Saturday against Marshall. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edith Schmucker
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
One injured in South Bend shooting
Elkhart County Commissioner Brad Rogers, formerly the Elkhart County Sheriff
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective.
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart

Latest News

16 Sports heard from Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman one last time Thursday...
Freeman anticipates aggressive approach from Irish against Marshall
Marshall preparing, staying calm ahead of big test at Notre Dame
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Marshall at Notre Dame
The Irish know they need to learn from their mistakes in execution from the loss to Ohio State.
Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall