Freeman anticipates aggressive approach from Irish against Marshall

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 Sports heard from Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman one last time Thursday afternoon before the Irish take the field at Notre Dame Stadium for their home opener on Saturday.

After playing Ohio State last weekend, who was ranked No. 2 at the time, some fans are concerned the Irish won’t get up to play a program who barely qualified for a bowl game last season.

However, Freeman attempted to put those concerns to bed.

“Listen, I’ve been on the other side, and when you’re the underdog, you have a chip on your shoulder,” Freeman said. “But it’s the mindset of believing you can come in here and win.

“This isn’t a game that we’re going to try to ease our way in,” Freeman added. “No, we’re going to be aggressive from the start. We want to make sure that our players, this is about us performing to our standard, and that’s what I’ve been challenging them with all week is that we have a standard to the way we practice and a standard in terms of the way we perform. It has nothing to do with who we’re playing against and what week we’re on in terms of practice and preparation. It’s a challenge for our group to perform on Saturday to the standard we’ve set.”

Despite ultimately suffering a loss to one of the best teams in the country, sophomore Tyler Buchner’s first start at quarterback for the Fighting Irish went about as smoothly as one could have hoped.

Buchner completed his first eight passes as the Irish offense jumped ahead 10-7 in the first half. Ultimately, he finished with just under 180 yards passing. And while he never threw for a score, he did protect the ball—never making a costly turnover.

While that performance was encouraging, Freeman said he’s looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week.

“I think the mindset maybe isn’t as much to just control the clock this week and limit the offensive possessions,” Freeman said. “We want to be aggressive on offense. I look forward to seeing what our offense does on Saturday. They’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to take some shots. And again, our identity starts with the running game and the ability to run the football, but we will be aggressive on offense.”

WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, with coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Our Countdown to Kickoff Show featuring WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch, and 16 Sports Reporter Drew Sanders begins at 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Kickoff will lead right into the game, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. And then stay tuned after the game for postgame coverage!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Marshall preparing, staying calm ahead of big test at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:03 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Marshall is coming off a 55-3 clobbering of Norfolk State last Saturday.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Marshall at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
After losing the season opener, has your perception changed on the outlook of the team this year?

Notre Dame

Irish turn focus to home opener against Marshall

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The Irish know they need to learn from their mistakes in execution from the loss to Ohio State.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame slips to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Notre Dame has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame responds to loss at Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
After the game, no one shied away from claiming at least part of the blame for the opening week loss.

Notre Dame

Tyler Buchner solid in debut as starting QB for Irish

Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Even though the No. 5 Irish couldn’t pull off the upset of the No. 2 Buckeyes, Buchner showed that the moment wasn’t too big.

Notre Dame

No. 2 Ohio State wears down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press, Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Marcus Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team, fans gearing up for highly anticipated matchup at Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:54 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team opens its 2022 season at Ohio State on Saturday!

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team ready for season opener Saturday at Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The storylines for this week one match-up between Notre Dame and Ohio State are endless.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame embraces underdog status ahead of matchup at Ohio State

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Outside of South Bend, nobody seems to be giving the Irish a shot.